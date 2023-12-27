Local

Crash snarls traffic on southbound SR 167 in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Crash on SR 167 in Kent (WSDOT)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KENT, Wash. — A crash on southbound State Route 167 halted traffic in Kent Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash just south of State Route 516 at 6 a.m.

Initially, all lanes were blocked but by around 6:45 a.m., at least one lane reopened.

All lanes were back open by 7:17 a.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read