Crash snarls traffic on southbound SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A crash on southbound State Route 167 halted traffic in Kent Wednesday morning.
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash just south of State Route 516 at 6 a.m.
Initially, all lanes were blocked but by around 6:45 a.m., at least one lane reopened.
All lanes were back open by 7:17 a.m.
