All lanes of SB I-405 at NE 8th St in Bellevue blocked while troopers investigate crash

A crash on South Bound I-405 at North East 8th Street in Bellevue is blocking all traffic lanes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The fire department and Washington State Patrol are at the scene of the cash and suggest that drivers look for alternate routes.

Traffic is getting around the collision by using the North East 8th Street exit.

Officials say that they do not know when the road will be reopened.

This is an ongoing story, we will provide updates once more information becomes available.

