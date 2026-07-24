All lanes of northbound I-5 in Tacoma open after multiple-vehicle crash, fire

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says all lanes of northbound I-5 in Tacoma are open after a two-semi and three-car crash on Friday.

It started just after 3 pm on northbound I-5 at 72nd Street.

WSP says some of the vehicles became fully engulfed in flames.

They say the injuries are minor.

NB I-5 at 72nd St. is fully blocked for a two semi-three car collision. Some of the vehicles became fully engulfed but luckily there are only minor injuries as a result.



Traffic is being diverted to the 72nd St. off ramp. Expect delays on your Friday evening commute. pic.twitter.com/8iMklp6vKL — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2026

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