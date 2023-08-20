All lanes of Aurora blocked as first responders building battle fire

SEATTLE — Both lanes of Aurora are still closed as first responders fight the flames form a building fire that erupted around 10:30 on Sunday.

According to Seattle Fire, the fire is between North 117th Street and North 120th Street. They say that anyone living nearby should close their windows to avoid smoke exposure.

The roof of the building has begun to collapse.

There is a @SeattleFire incident on Aurora Ave N between N 117th St and N 120th St blocking all NB lanes. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/d1PbjScrIm — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) August 20, 2023

