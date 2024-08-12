Alaskan Way Safety Project ready for bids, protected bike lanes coming soon

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has published plans for the Alaskan Way Safety Project and is looking for a contractor to do the work.

The project plans show that protected bike lanes will be built on Alaskan Way between Virginia Street and Broad Street.

This project is separate from current waterfront construction projects and is designed to create a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists along the waterfront.

According to SDOT, the project will reduce north and southbound lanes from two in each direction to one, upgrade traffic signals, improve intersections and make curbs ADA-compliant.

When complete, the upgrades will improve pedestrian traffic between the Seattle Waterfront and the Olympic Sculpture Park, and connect riders from the Waterfront Park Promenade to the Elliot Bay Trail.

The project is funded by a levy approved by voters in 2015.

Details on the project and design illustrations can be seen on the SDOT website.

