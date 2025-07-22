Alaska Airlines travelers left lingering at SEA Airport following IT outage

SEATAC, Wash. — Alaska Airlines passengers are still reeling on Tuesday after a system-wide IT outage left thousands stranded at airports across the country.

The outage happened on Sunday from 8 - 11 p.m.

There are still several delays and cancellations with Alaska flights, but that is an improvement from yesterday.

Abby Green tells us she was flying out of Las Vegas for a work trip to Alaska when the outage hit.

“We missed our cruise. We were supposed to leave yesterday afternoon,” Green said.

Thousands of people were disappointed, all stranded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday morning.

“Everything was going great until we got here,” Charles Masker said.

Now two days later, people like Green are still trying to leave Seattle.

“She got us the last four seats this morning to Juneau because our cruise stops there on Thursday,” Green said. “Hopefully, we are just going to wait for them, and it is what it is.”

Juneau passenger Michael Tarkon said he is thankful he avoided yesterday’s chaos.

“You just don’t know when you get here if it will be bad or quick or whatever, but I’m glad it’s all over,” Tarkon said.

With several delays and cancellations on the board today, Alaska is still trying to catch up.

“It was crazy, I’ve never been through anything like that before,” Green said.

But the stranded crowds are thinning, and the frustration is subsiding.

“I’m just glad they fixed it. The problem is people get all upset with something they can’t control,” Tarkon said.

