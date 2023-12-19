Alaska Airlines flight attendants picketing at Sea-Tac ahead of strike vote

SEATAC, Wash. — Travelers at Sea-Tac Airport will see a group of Alaska Airlines flight attendants demonstrating on Tuesday ahead of the busy next round of holiday trips.

They are calling the nationwide pickets a “day of action.” Alaska flight attendants who are members of the Association of Flight Attendants say they are demanding a fair contract with significant pay increases.

According to the union, flight attendants were angered when Alaska’s management told them their proposals were not “economically feasible,” but months later, the airline announced plans to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion.

Contract negotiations with the union and the airline stalled in October.

The demonstrations are expected at seven U.S. airports, including Portland, Ore.

Meanwhile, the union announced on Tuesday that Alaska flight attendants will vote on whether to authorize a strike.

Ballots will be sent to nearly 6,800 flight attendants early next year, with the strike vote running from Jan. 8 to Feb. 13.

