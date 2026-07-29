Alaska Airlines CEO appointed to Lyft’s board of directors

Ben Minicucci, the CEO of Alaska Air Group, was appointed last week to the board of directors of ride-sharing company Lyft.

Minicucci joined the board on July 23, and Lyft announced the decision Monday with a federal filing, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Minicucci has been the CEO of Alaska Airlines since 2021 and will bring his experience leading a global transportation company to Lyft and help guide its growth.

“As Lyft grows, our board grows and evolves with it,” CEO David Risher said in a news release. “Ben has led a major public company through significant international expansion, and he’s done it with a relentless focus on safety, operational excellence and people.”

Appointment adds to Minicucci’s growing list of board roles

Minicucci is on the board of Alaska, the board of the Center of Leadership and Strategic Thinking at the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business, and the board of the Washington Roundtable, a statewide business advocacy group.

Part of Minicucci’s compensation will be shares of Lyft stock, which had been trading around $15.30 per share Tuesday. Minicucci’s term on the Lyft board is slated to expire in 2027.

Lyft inked a deal with Alaska Airlines in 2022 that allowed rideshare customers to earn Atmos Rewards miles on select Lyft rides.

“Whether you’re running an airline or a rideshare platform, success comes from earning trust, building loyalty and offering a safe and reliable experience every day,” Minicucci said in a release.

Lyft is currently headquartered in San Francisco, but has a 41,000-square-foot office in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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