Airbus overtakes Boeing’s long-held record

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Boeing’s 737 MAX no longer holds the title of most delivered commercial jet in history.

The company’s main rival, Airbus, took the crown this month with its fleet of A320 jets.

Airbus’ stronger finances provided more opportunity to explore new designs, such as an open-rotor engine that would save fuel, Bloomberg reported.

Boeing delivers most planes in 6 years

Meanwhile, Boeing delivered 55 planes last month — its best September since 2018. The company achieved this despite a federal cap that remains in place following last year’s midair door plug blowout.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) limited Boeing’s 737 MAX production due to a panel flying off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, ensuring the company’s aircraft production process prioritized quality and safety.

However, last month, it restored limited delegation to Boeing for issuing airworthiness certificates. The FAA said it’s confident the change can be made safely and will allow its inspectors to focus more closely on oversight.

Boeing secures record-breaking order

In May, Boeing secured its largest monthly aircraft order since 2023. The record-breaking order from Qatar Airways included a purchase of 160 Boeing aircraft valued at $200 billion.

Boeing’s order from Qatar Airways included 130 787 Dreamliners (10 previously listed as unidentified), 30 777-9s, and options for an additional 50 787s and 777Xs, according to Aerospace Global News.

The company announced in May that it hoped to increase 737 MAX production to 42 aircraft per month in the next few months and reach 47 per month by early next year.

“We’re pretty confident in our ability to move from 38 to 42,” Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. “Now, after that, we do have subsequent rate increases in our plan, and they will typically be in that five-per-month rate. So that feels like a good increment. So the next one would be to 47.”

Ortberg said production defects have decreased by 30%.

Boeing working on plane to succeed 737 MAX

Boeing is now reportedly working on a new plane to succeed its popular aircraft.

The aerospace giant is developing a single-aisle airplane to replace the 737 MAX, according to FOX Business.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg spoke with officials at Rolls-Royce Holdings in the U.K. about a new engine for the aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The company is also focusing on building a flight deck for a new narrow-body aircraft, which is currently in the early stages of development, according to the media outlet.

Contributing: Julia Dallas and Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest; Frank Lenzi, KIRO Newsradio

©2025 Cox Media Group