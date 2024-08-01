Aging Carbon River Bridge forces WSDOT to set vehicle weight limits on travelers

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has set a new weight limit for the aging State Route 165 Carbon River Bridge also known as the Fairfax Bridge in Pierce County.

One undeniable truth is that Father Time always emerges victorious.

This is evident in the 454-foot-long Carbon River Bridge (State Route 165) in Pierce County. Built in 1921, the 103-year-old bridge has fought the rain and snow and continues to stand tall.

But a dark cloud looms overhead as the aging bridge, with a steel frame and wooden deck, is increasingly showing signs of deterioration in its steel sections.

This is why WSDOT has set a new weight limit capacity of vehicles to 16,000 pounds or 8 tons.

This new change affects those who live on the south side of the bridge the most since there is no alternate route to get around.

This is now the third time in the bridge’s history that a restriction has been implemented.

With a signed emergency declaration, WSDOT is working with local homeowners to create an emergency detour route that residents and emergency responders can access.

Before the new restriction, the bridge was inspected every two years but because of the rapid deterioration, inspections have been moved up to every 6 months to a year.

Even with calls from WSDOT to replace the bridge, funding issues have made replacement unlikely.

According to WSDOT, it cost $500,000 to build in 1921. WSDOT estimates that a new bridge would likely cost a whopping $42 million, similar in cost to a recently built comparable bridge.

For now, the bridge will continue to get patchwork and WSDOT warns that without new funding the Carbon River Bridge and other aging bridges may continue to see further restrictions placed on them.

Since factors such as traffic volume determine priority, this bridge is not high on the list for repair or replacement.

WSDOT will continue to inspect and maintain the bridge as best as possible and will add signage at key intersections leading up to the bridge. Signage and new four-way stops will be added at the SR 165 and Pershing Avenue intersection and the Mowich Lake Road and Carbon River Road intersection to warn drivers about the new restriction and provide drivers a chance to change directions.

