After years of delays, trial date set for Auburn officer charged in 2019 killing of Jesse Sarey

AUBURN, Wash. — After years of delays, a trial date has been set for the Auburn police officer charged in the killing of 26-year-old Jesse Sarey in 2019.

Surveillance video previously released by the King County Prosecutor’s Office showed Officer Jeff Nelson shooting Sarey twice, including once in the head. This happened as Nelson was trying to arrest Sarey for disorderly conduct.

Video also shows Nelson punching Sarey several times in the head and upper body, before pushing him up against a freezer box while drawing his weapon. Prosecutors say Nelson then fired one shot into Sarey’s torso, cleared a jammed round from his gun, and then fired another shot into Sarey’s forehead seconds later.

Nelson was charged with murder and assault in 2020. Since then, the trial date has been moved numerous times, as a case that the prosecutor’s office has said “requires novel arguments and new legal research.”

“It is a complicated case with a significant number of witnesses and experts,” King County Prosecuting Attorney spokesperson Casey McNerthney told KIRO 7 in May of 2023.

Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson became the first-ever law enforcement officer charged with murder and assault under voter-approved Initiative 940, which makes it easier to prosecute police for using deadly force.

As of this year, Nelson has been on paid leave while he awaits trial.

