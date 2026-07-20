Affordability crisis: Working locals ask elected leaders to “step into our shoes”

Inflation was on the minds of many people in Seattle’s Central District, even as they gathered on Sunday for the “ReUnion on Union” to celebrate the neighborhood’s African American heritage.

The annual block party featured music, food, and a chance for neighbors to connect.

The Africatown Community Land Trust also provided information on a variety of housing, small-business, and educational support.

“A lot of our programs are around addressing economic mobility and access to be able to stay in a city that’s increasingly more costly,” said K. Wyking Garrett, President CEO Africatown Community Land Trust.

The most recent government data show inflation in the greater Seattle area jumped 4.5% over the past year.

It includes a nearly 12% boost in produce prices, a nearly 15% surge in clothing costs, and a 25.4% increase in fuel prices.

“I mean grocery store prices, gas, rent, you name it- everything is up,” said Geremy Smithson, a former Central District resident who came back for Sunday’s block party.

When asked how often he thinks of inflation, Dominic’Que Davis, the owner and operator of Big Dog’s Hot Dogs, said rising costs greet him every morning.

“When I wake up. Because every morning I wake up a business owner, and I have to think about, well, how much are these going to cost? How much is water going to cost? How much are burgers and hot dogs going to cost?”

Analysts attribute inflation to a variety of factors, including the war in Iran, tariffs, and taxes and fees. People KIRO 7 spoke to hold elected leaders responsible for much of that.

“I don’t think they’re in touch with what’s going on. They make decisions up here, and I don’t think they consider what happens down here with the regular everyday people.” Said Myra Stallworth, a longtime Central District resident.

“I want them to step into our shoes. I want them to be one of the average Joe citizens that they promised to take care of,” added Davis.

The people KIRO 7 spoke to said they didn’t have all the answers, but they wanted elected leaders to work harder at finding them some inflation relief.

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