Advocates rally around Seattle cedar tree ‘Theodora’ amid looming threat of removal

SEATTLE — Tree advocates have turned their full attention to a cedar tree called ‘Theodora’ Tuesday.

‘The Last 6,000′ put up signs in their effort to save it from Seattle Department of Transportation construction.

The group was supposed to have a rally around the tree Monday but was sidetracked by ‘Doug the Fir’s’ removal Monday morning.

SDOT has already approved an installation of a new water main and sidewalk along 14th Avenue Northeast.

SDOT wants to remove the tree but ‘The Last 6,000′ told us this is just one of many the community wants them to save.

“We’re already being inundated with people who want to protect trees,” said ‘Tree Action Seattle’ member, Sandy Shettler. “This is part of climate justice. It is not right to be removing our urban forest which keeps us healthy.”

‘Theodora’ is marked off by yellow tape. Right now there’s no timeline on when construction and the removal may start.

