Adam Sandler brings comedy tour to Seattle

Adam Sandler is bringing his ‘You’re My Best Friend’ comedy tour to Seattle.

The comedian announced more than 30 arena dates for the North America tour.

It’ll kick off in September in Jacksonville, Florida.

He will perform at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 29.

The show is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale.

You can purchase yours here.

Sandler’s last tours in 2022 and 2023 were sold out, and his 2024 Netflix special was filmed over two days at a sold-out show in Los Angeles. It was his first special in 20 years.

2025 is a big year for Sandler. In addition to the tour, Happy Gilmore 2 drops on Netflix on July 25, and the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, Jay Kelly, will be released in the fall.

