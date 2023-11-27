Acts of Kindness: Marysville PD gives gift of warmth this holiday season

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Police Department’s coat drive kicked off on Monday, and you help them on their mission to make sure no child goes cold this winter.

The first collections took place at the Marysville Walmart on 64th Street Northeast. Monday marked the first of two days for the drive.

You can participate by making donations to directly benefit kids and teens in need across Snohomish County. New jackets in all sizes as well as gloves and cash contributions are all accepted. Cash donations will be used for additional coats.

The department is hosting it’s final collection event on Saturday, Dec. 2 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at that same Walmart location in Marysville.









