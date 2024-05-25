Active duty servicemembers and veterans get free admission to the Museum of Flight

SEATTLE — The Museum of Flight has announced that they will offer active-duty servicemembers and veterans free admission through Monday, May 27.

The museum, part of the Blue Star Museum Program wants to show its gratitude by offering admission to those who are currently serving and up to five family members.

Veterans will not be required to show proof of service to gain entry.

Active duty members will need to show their military identification card.

Admission tickets must be redeemed at the museum.

More information about scheduled events can be found on museumofflight.org.

