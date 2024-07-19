Abandoned Washington ferry pup taken in by employee

SEATTLE — About a month ago, a husky dog without its owner was found by Washington State Ferries staff members at Colman Dock. Workers reported finding the dog alone around 2 a.m. on June 12, posting a call-out on social media in an effort to find the owners.

Workers planned on taking care of the dog for just a short time, until either the owners were located or until the dog could be transferred to animal control.

However, a scan of the dog’s microchip led staff members to the Seattle Animal Shelter, where the owners were unable to be contacted.

The dog was quite ironically identified as “Tripp”, and unofficially adopted by a ferry employee, with the Washington State Department of Transportation celebrating the happy news alongside Washington State Ferries.

WE LOVE A HAPPY ENDING! Welcome home, Tripp! https://t.co/zTlaaYOMD3 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) July 19, 2024

