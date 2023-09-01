AAC opts not to add WSU, OSU as schools stand alone in what’s left of Pac-12

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) has quashed any chance of adding Washington State University and Oregon State University to its ranks.

The AAC made the announcement on Friday afternoon, detailing how it has decided “not to look westward” as several conferences mull realignment.

“Instead, we plan to focus any expansion efforts on schools that allow for sensible and sustainable competition and student-athlete well-being within our strong geographic footprint,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said.

This comes on the same day that the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that it would be adding Cal Berkeley and Stanford to its ranks. That leaves WSU and OSU as the last two schools without a new conference with the Pac-12 nearing full dissolution.

University of Oregon, University of Washington, USC, and UCLA will all be joining the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were added to the Big 12.

It’s unclear at this point where WSU and OSU will land.

