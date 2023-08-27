86-year-old man killed in Cle Elum head-on car crash

CLE ELUM, Wash. — An 86-year-old man was killed in a head-on car crash while driving on State Route 903 between Cle Elum and Roslyn on Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol said both cars were traveling in opposite directions on SR 903 when they collided at milepost 4 near the Cle Elum city limits. The 71-year-old woman and 73-year-old man were not injured but the 86-year-old man in the other car was killed. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers arrived at 10:35 p.m. before closing the highway for two hours while the crash was investigated.

No charges have been filed and the crash is still under investigation.

