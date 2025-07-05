80 firefighters respond to two-alarm fire at UW fraternity house

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel responded to a fire on the roof and deck of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house at the University of Washington at 3:49 a.m. Saturday morning.

When crews arrived, occupants inside were able to put out a small fire on the deck of the house, but firefighters found that flames extended into the attic, SFD said in a release.

Over 80 SFD personnel were dispatched to the two-alarm fire and crews brought it under control just before 5:00 a.m.

Seattle Fire says no injuries were reported, but the roof, attic, and top floor were significantly damaged.

SFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

©2025 Cox Media Group