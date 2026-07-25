8 released from hospitals after San Juan Islands floatplane crash; 3 remain in care

SUCIA ISLAND, Wash. — An emergency landing of a Kenmore Air float plane near Sucia Island Thursday resulted in ten passengers and one pilot being transferred to hospitals across the region.

Eight of the 11 people onboard have since been released from care. Three individuals remain hospitalized in satisfactory condition.

The rescue operation was a major multi-agency effort, involving the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Orcas Island Fire and Rescue and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on an island only accessible by boat or aircraft, requiring extensive teamwork from responders.

Of the 11 people on board, one passenger is still receiving treatment at PeaceHealth St. Joseph in Bellingham, listed in satisfactory condition.

Two other passengers, a man and a woman in their 20s, are also in satisfactory condition at Harborview in Seattle.

Initially, of the eleven on board, one victim was critically injured, with others sustaining cuts, head injuries and broken bones, according to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Airlift Northwest crews, including those from Arlington, Bellingham, Bremerton and Olympia, were activated to fly two patients from the scene to medical care.

Jeff Richey, Chief Air Medical Officer at Airlift Northwest and UW Medicine, highlighted the extensive coordination required for the rescue.

“There were a lot of aircraft that were in the air, and it took a lot of coordination to be able to make this work,” Richey said.

He emphasized the importance of rapid response in such emergencies.

“Minutes are vital,” he said.

The names of the people on board have not been released.

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