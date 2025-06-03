77-year-old hit by car, killed in Suquamish

SUQUAMISH, Wash. — A 77-year-old man has died after he was hit by an alleged DUI driver in Suquamish, Kitsap County on Monday.

According to Washington State Patrol, the car was driving northbound on SR 305 near George Lane NE, a business park in the area, around 8:45 p.m.

The 77-year-old was in the center turn lane on SR 305, looking to cross the road to one of the shoulders.

When he crossed the road, he was hit by the car.

The area does not have a designated crosswalk and it appears there is minimal street lighting. WSP did not specify if the driver was speeding.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for suspicion of DUI.

