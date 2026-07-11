75-year-old in critical condition after crashing into Seattle home

SEATTLE — A 75-year-old is in critical condition after crashing into a home in northeast Seattle late Thursday night.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the man crashed into the garage of a house at NE 113th St. and Bartlett Ave. NE, off Sand Point Way NE near Matthews Beach.

The driver was trapped inside the car.

Fire crews had to place a beam back in place that was knocked out in the crash to help stabilize the garage while they worked to get the driver out.

Firefighters had to remove the roof of the car in order to get the driver out.

Medics worked on him before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

It’s unclear what caused the man to crash.

It doesn’t appear that anyone in the home was hurt.

“Rescue Company 1 determined emergency building shoring was required to stabilize the structure. Firefighters placed and secured the shoring,” Seattle Fire said.

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