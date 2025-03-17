74-year-old killed in skiing accident at Stevens Pass Ski Resort

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — A “life-long” skier has died after falling head-first in the snow on the slopes at Stevens Pass Ski Resort.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, two brothers and their friend met at Stevens Pass ski area for a day of skiing. Deputies said the trio was in their mid-70s and early 80s.

In the early morning March 13, the men were taking their first run of the day on a groomed “blue” run. This type of ski run is an intermediate course-- it’s a step up from the green runs, but less challenging than the black diamond runs.

Within a few minutes of getting off the lift, one of the men skied toward a few minor bumps just off the groomed area, which was normal for his skill level. While in this deeper snow, his companions and witnesses saw him fall.

It appeared that he landed in the snow head-first.

His friends skied over to him, thinking he just needed some help getting up, but was unresponsive. Ski Patrol and 911 was called immediately.

First responders tried CPR and other life-saving measures on the man for about 90 minutes, but he was pronounced dead.

Medics weren’t initially sure if he died from his fall or from an unrelated medical emergency, but the King County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that he died from a blunt force injury of the neck.

