70-year-old man randomly attacked, suspect found with knife

SEATAC, Wash. — A 43-year-old Seattle man was arrested after randomly assaulting a 70-year-old man at a store Friday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man had injuries to both his head and face. Investigators say he was hit from behind and landed on his face, according to Tukwila PD.

With the main suspect reportedly leaving the area, Special Emphasis Units were deployed and tracked the suspect down, finding him at a rental car facility in SeaTac.

He was then arrested by detectives “without incident,” according to the post. During the arrest, officers found a knife on the 43-year-old and collected it.

The suspect is now in jail.

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