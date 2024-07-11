6.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Vancouver Island coast, aftershocks recorded

VANCOUVER ISLAND, Canada — A 6.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.’s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with a few 4.9-magnitude and greater aftershocks to follow. The initial quake was originally reported as 6.4-magnitude but later upgraded.

The earthquake was recorded just after 8 a.m. about 130 miles from Tofino, which sits at the most northern tip of Vancouver Island. There were no reports of damage as a result of the earthquake, likely because it was so far offshore.

The earthquake triggered the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center alert system, which posted on social media site X, “Tsunami NOT expected” for California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and Alaska.

A couple of aftershocks triggered the same alert, including a 5.0-magnitude aftershock about 80 miles southwest of Port Alice at 9:18 a.m. and a 4.9-magnitude aftershock about 105 miles southwest of Port Alice at 10:34 a.m.

According to the Washington Emergency Management Division, the 6.6 near Port Alice would have triggered the earthquake early warning system had it been on land, but since the shaking didn’t reach land, it wasn’t activated.

They also took this opportunity to remind people about their earthquake early warning system, the USGS ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System, which is an app downloaded to your phone intended to send a warning that shaking is about to occur. The system uses ground-motion sensors to detect earthquakes that have already started, estimating their size, location, and impact. When it detects a significant magnitude, the system sends out a warning a few seconds before shaking begins.

The app is available on all mobile phones in Washington and can send out alerts via the MyShake App, built-in software on Android Phones, or the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system available on all phones.

The Washington Emergency Management Division (WA EMD) also reminded people that while we are seeing a lot of earthquakes in the Port Alice area, this activity isn’t entirely unexpected.

“This is a seismically active area where three tectonic plates come together,” said WA EMD, “It generates earthquakes all the time.”

