61-year-old Spokane County arson suspect arrested after admitting starting fire ‘for excitement’

A woman accused of setting a fire in southwest Spokane County has been arrested.

Investigators are now looking into whether she’s tied to a string of suspicious fires at the same location.

Fire breaks out on Ben Apple Road

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported seeing smoke, and later flames, to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in the 14700 block of S. Ben Apple Road in southwest Spokane County. First responders determined the fire was coming from a trailer on the property.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators and deputies with Spokane County Fire District #3 “immediately” began investigating it as a possible arson, citing several suspicious fires in the area over the last month.

During the joint investigation, two adult persons of interest, one male and one female, were detained.

“Initially, Georgia Williams said she and the male, who owned the trailer, were shopping when the fire was reported and had asked a neighbor to watch the property before they left,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said. “When they received a call about the fire, they quickly returned. She denied knowing anything about how it started.”

But once deputies shared that she was the last person inside the trailer, and that smoke was observed coming from the trailer seconds after she drove away, she admitted to starting the fire.

“She said the male knew nothing about it,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office added. “When asked what she was trying to accomplish by starting the fire, she guessed ‘excitement’ but then said she did not know.”

Williams, 61, was booked for second-degree arson at the Spokane County Jail. A man detained with her was released without charges after deputies determined there wasn’t enough evidence against him.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and say more arrests or charges are possible.

“No additional information is currently available, but additional charges/arrests are possible as the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office stated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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