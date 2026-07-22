60-year-old kayaker drowns off Dash Point Park

TACOMA, Wash. — A 60-year-old man drowned about 100 yards off the shore of Dash Point Park in Tacoma while he was kayaking early Tuesday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Dash Point residents heard a man screaming around 7 a.m. Witnesses said he was hanging on to a sinking kayak, yelling for help.

Once someone was able to get a paddleboard out to the man, he was unconscious, and the kayak was fully submerged, PCSO said.

When the man was brought to shore, fire crews began CPR and tried to save his life. They worked for over 40 minutes before he was declared dead.

It’s unclear why the kayak sank. PCSO said there were no life jackets on board.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group