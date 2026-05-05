$5.3M in infrastructure grants awarded to 4 WA communities

Four Washington cities and communities will get a total of $5.3 million in federal grants to address infrastructure issues.

In total, $5,368,288 was secured for infrastructure in the State of Washington.

The grant will go to the following projects:

The Sammamish Plateau Water and Sewer District will receive $1.125 million for the Well 9 Seismic Resiliency Water Transmission Main Design project.

“This project will design a redundant water transmission, allowing the water district to continue to deliver water to customers in the event of a catastrophic seismic event,” Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office said.l

The Yakima Valley Emergency Management will receive $1.953 million to establish and construct an Emergency Operation Center in Yakima County.

The City of Seattle will receive $1,145,144 to plan for the second phase of replacing the Seattle Waterfront Elliot Bay Seawall, a vulnerable seawall in downtown Seattle.

Cowlitz County PUD will receive $1,145,144 for the Northwest Service Area Grid Resilience project, to relocate and put underground electric distribution lines in the Ryderwood area.

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