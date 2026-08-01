$50k of stolen cash found in field by Moses Lake Police

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Moses Lake Police Department announced it had made an arrest in connection with the Monday morning theft of $90,000 in cash from a guest at a hotel in Moses Lake.

The department said the suspect was arrested Monday with just under $40,000 in cash on him. However, according to the post, that left the department with over 50k still to locate.

Their search led them to dig holes in a field where the suspect told police he had hidden the money; however, he could not remember exactly where.

The department said that after police located the money, they logged it into evidence, where it will remain until the department can return the cash to its rightful owner.

According to the department, the case was solved due to “good old-fashioned gumshoe detective work.”

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