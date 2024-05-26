50-mile journey to honor fallen veterans in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A massive motorcade makes a 50-mile journey to honor fallen veterans who have no family or friends to lay them to rest.

More than 200 motorcyclists joined ‘The Unforgotten, Run to Tahoma’ on Saturday.

The ride began in Port Orchard from the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office to escort seven veterans to their final resting place at the Tahoma National Cemetery.

“It’s emotional, it really is. How often do you get to ride and escort your brothers and sisters to their final resting place,” said veteran Edgar Martin.

Martin is one of the riders who came in support of the unclaimed veterans.

“It’s the United States military, period. We’re all brothers and sisters, we all look out for each other. It’s one big happy family regardless of the circumstances,” Martin said.

This tradition began in 2008 to support veterans in making sure they’re never alone.

“Nobody should be out there alone. We’re there for them, we’re the family to make sure they’re at their final resting place,” said Mark D. Lowe, who is the Vice Chairman of the Kitsap County Veterans Advisory Board.

Lowe has is a Navy veteran himself, whose been along for the ride since its first year.

It’s a tradition that sparked out of state.

“A funeral home in Missouri had been sold and they had found remains there and come to find out a couple of them were unclaimed,” Lowe explained. “The question was asked, who do we have in our county?”

It’s what brought the idea to Washington. Since then, the 50 mile ride to the Tahoma National Cemetery has continued to grow.

“It gets you choked up because you know these people wouldn’t be here if they didn’t care,” Lowe said.

The Unforgotten, Run to Tahoma Celebration of Life Ceremony is hosted by the Kitsap County Board of Commissioners, Kitsap County Medical Examiner, Kitsap County Veterans Advisory Board and Combat Veterans International, with support from the City of Port Orchard.

Since 2008 , ‘The Unforgotten, Run to Tahoma’ has escorted 68 veterans to their final resting place.

