5-year-old dies after being found unconscious while paddleboarding in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 5-year-old went missing from the lake and was found unresponsive, after paddleboarding on a lake south of Tacoma, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Office(PCSO).

Deputies received a call at around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday when the child went missing on the lake.

He was last seen in the swimming area with a floating toy but wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

He was found moments later but was unconscious.

CPR was performed, and the child was brought to shore.

Firefighters arrived and took the child to the hospital.

He died later in the evening.

PCSO says that no arrests have been made in this incident, and they consider it an accident.

