5 arrested in overdose death of Everett 1-year-old

EVERETT, Wash. — Five people have been arrested in connection with a 2024 incident that resulted in the deadly overdose of a 1-year-old.

On April 24, 2024, Everett police responded to a medical call on Casino Road for reports of a 13-month-old child not breathing. Officers tried to save the child’s life, and they were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

A medical examiner determined the infant died from drugs/poisoning.

According to Everett Police, responding officers noted a burning odor they associated with fentanyl consumption coming from within the home. Officers said they also observed multiple small, blue fentanyl pills on the floor in the common area.

When officers executed a search warrant, numerous items used for narcotics consumption were found in most rooms of the house, police said.

“Investigators conducted interviews with individuals who resided at the home or visited the home. Throughout the course of their investigation, it was determined the involved parties had knowledge of the use of narcotics there. Furthermore, investigators discovered video footage of some occupants of the home using narcotics in the presence of young children,” Everett Police wrote.

The call about the 13-month-old who overdosed came one of three infant overdoses in Everett within the span of four days-- two happening on the same day.

It’s not believed that the cases are connected.

All five people have been booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

