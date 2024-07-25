43-year-old female inmate dies at Snohomish County Jail

A 43-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at the Snohomish County Jail around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was housed in a single-occupancy cell in the maximum security section of the jail.

The incident happened as a corrections deputy and an inmate worker delivered lunch to the inmates.

Upon discovering the unresponsive inmate, corrections staff immediately called a medical emergency and began lifesaving measures.

Unfortunately, their efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The inmate had been booked into the jail by the Monroe Police Department on July 22, held on $1,500 bail for charges including possession of a controlled substance, carrying a firearm without a permit, driving with a suspended license, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.

Following her death, a morbidity review will be conducted. This review is separate from the death investigation, handled by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the inmate’s identity and the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

