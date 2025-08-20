$400M mixed-use development breaks ground at former Seattle Burgermaster site

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Construction for a 796-unit multifamily development started Monday on the old Burgermaster drive-in site, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The $400 million project includes a 944,700-square-foot mixed-use apartment building near the University Village shopping center.

Former Burgermaster location welcomes apartment building

The former Burgermaster and Safeway location at 3040 N.E. 45th Street will soon feature new developments with 26,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

The project will include more than 200 below-market apartment homes because of Seattle’s multifamily tax exemption and Mandatory Housing Affordability programs.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and City Council President Sara Nelson were expected to attend the opening ceremony for breaking ground on the new project.

The project will consist of three mid-rise buildings that will have “an extensive suite of lifestyle amenities, including a resort-style pool, fitness center, club room, cinema and dog spa,” according to a media release obtained by The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Also included in the project’s plans are updates to the landscaping and sidewalks, a new public plaza, and outdoor art.

Albertsons bought the 1.8-acre site in 2021 for $25 million. Safeway operated in the location for decades before closing its doors two years ago. Lennar Corp. acquired the rest of the property from Albertsons for $70 million in early March, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The first phase of development for the multi-use apartment building is expected to open in early 2028.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group