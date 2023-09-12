4 workers suing City of Seattle over Pier 58 collapse

SEATTLE — Four workers who were at Pier 58 the day it collapsed in 2020 are suing the City of Seattle.

The plaintiffs are accusing the city of sending them to work in a hazardous situation.

On Sept. 13, 2020, the pier gave way causing two construction workers to fall into the Elliot Bay and sustain injuries. In Sept. 2022, construction started again on the pier.

The collapse physically injured two people, but the lawsuit states that all four of the plaintiffs suffered severe mental health symptoms, resulting from the fear of impending death.

The lawsuit claims severe negligence and is asking the city and contractors to pay for lost wages and all damages.

We reached out to the city attorney’s office. A spokesman told us the city is being defended by the contractor’s insurer, meaning the contractors, not the city will be responsible for covering the cost of the defense.

The city gave this statement:

The City closed the pier when it was no longer safe for the public and subsequently hired an experienced contractor who created a plan for the demolition of the pier. The contractor’s insurer has accepted the City’s claim as an additional insured on the contractor’s insurance policy and is defending the City at the insurer’s sole expense. - The City of Seattle

