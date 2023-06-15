4 teens in Echo Glen escape appear before judge

SEATTLE — Four teens who escaped from Echo Glen Children’s Center all pleaded not guilty at the King County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Based on their ages and conviction history, state law requires the four teens to be charged in adult court.

Timothy Hernandez-Ebanks, 17, Jessey Krikorian Jr., 16, Ramon Chavez Jr., 16, and Jaiquan Burnett, 17, were all charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree escape, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Burnett and Hernandez-Ebanks were also charged with unlawful imprisonment.

Bail for Hernandez-Ebanks, Krikorian Jr., and Burnett was set at $1 million. Bail for Chavez Jr. was set at $500,000.

Trials for all four defendants are set to begin on July 31.

