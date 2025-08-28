4 soldiers charged with the sexual assault of college student at JBLM

TACOMA, Wash. — Four soldiers have been charged with the sexual assault of a college student at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

According to Michelle McCaskill, spokesperson for the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, the alleged attack happened in the barracks on the base on October 27, 2024.

Cpl. Pedro Angel Ruiz, Pv. Deron J. Gordon, Spc. Jadon Bosarge and Pfc. Kallon Curiel were all charged on April 9.

Ruiz is accused of trying to perform a sexual act on the student while she was drunk and passed out. He’s also accused of distributing a recording of her without her consent.

His trial is scheduled for the week of November 3.

The next hearings for Gordon and Bosarge are scheduled for September.

Two of the suspects face more than 300 years in prison.

According to the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, Curiel has also been accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the state of Arizona.

