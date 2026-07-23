4 puppies, 3 dogs rescued from hot car in Pierce County

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office rescued a total of seven dogs from a hot van earlier this week.

On July 21, animal control and deputies responded to a call about the dogs left in the van. The dogs were left in a van in direct sunlight when the outside temperature was 97 degrees, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an OmniCalculator, in those conditions, a car can reach temperatures of up to 170 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the temperatures inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minute, and up to 50 degrees in an hour.

“Studies have shown that ‘cracking the windows’ provides little (if any) relief,” NWS said.

Good Samaritans had pulled six of the dogs from the van as first responders arrived. The final dog was aggressive due to being frightened, overheated, and alone, PCSO said.

Animal control safely removed the last remaining dog, and all seven dogs, which included four young puppies, were transported to the Tacoma Humane Society, where they received immediate health evaluations.

The owner is yet to be identified.

“Even on a day that feels “warm,” the temperature inside a parked vehicle can rise to deadly levels within minutes. Cracking the windows is not enough. Pets and children are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness and death," the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

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