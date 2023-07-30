4 people killed after ATV rolls over and burst into flames in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Four young people were killed after their ATV rolled over in Kittitas County near Liberty.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies got a report that a Polaris Razor side-by-side ATV rolled and burst into flame while driving on a dirt road in the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest.

Medics arrived within minutes to treat survivors and prevent the gas-fueled fire from spreading.

The owner and driver of the ATV was a 24-year-old man from Orting. In the ATV was his friend, a 23-year-old man from Orting, and a couple they met that day, a 26-year-old man from Kent and a 24-year-old woman from Maple Valley.

The 23-year-old man from Orting and the 24-year-old woman from Maple Valley died at the scene.

Helicopters took the other two men to Harborview’s burn center in critical condition, but neither survived the night.

“Sheriff Myers, members of his office, and all Kittitas County first responders grieve the incalculable loss suffered by these four families,” said the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. “The open field where the accident occurred is a popular recreational spot for campers and ATVs.”

No other vehicles were involved. The cause of the accident and fire are being investigated.

