Local

Three-car collision on northbound 405 caused delays

By KIRO 7 News Staff
4 lanes blocked on northbound 405 for multi-car collision
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Four lanes were briefly blocked northbound on Interstate 405 near 124th Street for a three-car collision on Monday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, no major injuries were reported.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation on social media, the accident caused a four-mile-long backup but has since been cleared.

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