Three-car collision on northbound 405 caused delays

Four lanes were briefly blocked northbound on Interstate 405 near 124th Street for a three-car collision on Monday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, no major injuries were reported.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation on social media, the accident caused a four-mile-long backup but has since been cleared.

UPDATE: On NB I-405 at NE 128th St (MP 21) in Kirkland, a collision is blocking the two toll lanes and two left lanes. We are seeing four-plus miles of backup.



Incident Response, State Patrol and fire crews are on scene. Prepare for delays or plan an alternate route. https://t.co/UHJDcUwcWy pic.twitter.com/BKaQocM86L — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 20, 2026

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