4 injured after car goes off West Seattle Bridge overpass

Seattle — An accident in South Seattle has left four people injured after a car drove off a West Seattle Bridge overpass.

The vehicle flipped and landed on E Marginal Way beneath the bridge.

All four occupants were transported to Harborview Medical Center. Three are reported to be in serious condition.

The crash prompted a large emergency response from both the Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department.

E Marginal Way was affected by the crash but is expected to reopen shortly.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

