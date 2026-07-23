38-year-old woman killed after being struck by train in Kent

A fatal train collision is under investigation in Kent.

According to the Kent Police Department, a 38-year-old woman died after she was struck by a Union Pacific train just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the tracks south of Willis Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the Kent Police Department wrote.

Investigators said the train was traveling about 35 miles an hour, and the conductor activated the horn several times before the collision, but the train could not stop in time. Officials are reminding the public to stay off railroad tracks and use designated crossings.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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