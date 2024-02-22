3.4 magnitude earthquake hits east of Carnation

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit east of Carnation early Thursday.

It was downgraded from 3.5.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said the quake happened at 5:02 a.m.

The location was 7.07 miles east of Carnation.

It was relatively shallow at a depth of 11.93 miles, or 19.56 kilometers. Usually, quakes are considered to be shallow until they get to a depth of about 70 kilometers, according to KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard.

That means it could have been felt by people, though it occurred in an unpopulated wooded area.

So far, viewers reported feeling it in Bothell, Cottage Lake, Gold Bar, Issaquah and North Bend.

If you did feel it, let PNSN know by filling out a “felt report.”

PRELIM Earthquake: M3.5, 11.4 km E from Carnation, WA at 2024/02/22 05:02 PST https://t.co/FquOJSspGM

Did You Feel It?: https://t.co/XQKPcXH74i pic.twitter.com/0IA8JW67OS — PNSN (@PNSN1) February 22, 2024









