30+ people displaced after Tacoma apartment fire

TACOMA, Wash. — Dozens of people are without a home after a fire broke out at a row of townhouses in Tacoma on Monday night.

The fire started at a new apartment construction site nearby, Tacoma fire said. It took crews two hours to get it under control.

While the fire caused significant property loss, no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is now providing assistance to those unable to return to their damaged homes.

Residents described a chaotic scene as flames rapidly spread.

Senchelle Kekuewa, who was returning home from the gym when she saw the fire, said the experience was overwhelming.

“In the moment, it was just really so many thoughts going through your head. I couldn’t even speak, think or anything,” Kekuewa said.

She also noted there was no warning as the fire sparked.

Resident Kya Chua, who had just stepped out to walk her dog, returned to find flames on her roof. Chua recalled people honking their car horns to alert others to move vehicles and evacuate apartments in the alley.

Chelsea Shepherd, spokesperson for the Tacoma Fire Department, noted the close proximity of buildings in the area

“These buildings are super close together, and that poses a huge risk,” Shepherd said. “We were really fortunate that with a fire that spread this much, no one was injured.”

The intense heat from the fire melted the front of an SUV belonging to resident Charles Robinson, whose vehicle was parked across the alley.

Authorities stated the cause of the fire remains under investigation, with no immediate signs of suspicious activity, although investigators have not ruled out any possibilities at this time.

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