3-week old harbor seal shot in the head now recovering in Des Moines

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A three-week-old male harbor seal pup is undergoing treatment at the Sea Life Response, Rehab and Research (SR3) facility in Des Moines after being shot in the head.

The pup was discovered approximately 10 days ago near Bellingham.

The incident marks a rare occurrence for the rehabilitation group, which has never treated a marine mammal shot at such a young age.

The shooting of a seal or sea lion constitutes a federal crime under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Sea Life Response, Rehab and Research has noted that this is the third gunshot patient they have received within the last 11 months.

Casey McLean, the executive director and veterinary nurse for SR3, clarified that seal and sea lion populations are not experiencing an explosion in numbers, contrary to some theories about the population. She says their populations have remained stable.

The male pup is currently housed in a tent at the SR3 facility on the Des Moines waterfront, alongside other injured animals.

Initially, staff at SR3 identified an injury, with later scans revealing the gunshot wound to the head.

“I assume this may have been on the water. I also [am] guessing that they were not necessarily aiming for this pup; maybe an adult seal that this pup was with?” McLean speculated.

She is alarmed by any shootings, but suspects that frustration with the animals can lead to violence against them.

She hopes that a shift in public attitudes happen and a full restoration of salmon habitats will benefit both people and wildlife. SR3 is actively working to raise public awareness, urging individuals to report any observed animal cruelty, especially near marine environments.

Denise Mahoney lives in Des Moines and only recently moved back.

On Tuesday, she was walking on the waterfront sporting an SR3 T-shirt, expressing her support for the group, noting its critical rehabilitation efforts. She has backed the organization even when living outside Washington state.

“I think that’s fabulous, I want to check out their facilities. They’re having a three-hour boat tour coming up so I bought a ticket for that so I can get more information on their organization,” Mahoney said.

She also said that there are ‘no excuses’ for shooting a seal or sea lion in its natural habitat.

Despite the severe injury, the pup is showing signs of improvement.

McLean confirmed the pup is improving and expressed hope that SR3 can do “everything to return him to the wild.”

SR3 is planning a CT scan for the harbor seal pup and is nursing it back to full health before attempting to remove the bullet.

The organization urges anyone who observes suspicious activity on the water to contact authorities such as NOAA, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife or a marine mammal stranding network for help and support.

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