3 teens, ages 13, 15, and 16, arrested in stolen car after chase

KENT, Wash. — Three teenagers from Seattle were arrested after a police chase in a stolen car and a failed attempt to run away, according to Kent Police.

At 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Kent Police learned that a Hyundai Elantra stolen in King County was in the area of Central Avenue North and South 228th Street. An officer in the area positioned his patrol car near James and Central as the Elantra was heading south on Central.

He was joined by a K-9 officer, and as he turned on his emergency lights, the driver of the Elantra sped up and tried to get away.

Shortly after the chase began, the officer found a safe place to do a PIT manuever and was able to pin the Elantra in place with his patrol car.

Once the car was stopped, the driver and both passengers then got out of the stolen Elantra and began to run away.

The K-9 officer quickly caught up with the driver, a 16-year-old boy, and took him into custody.

Other Kent officers arrived to search for the two passengers. One, a 15-year-old girl, was found hiding in a nearby apartment complex and was arrested.

The second passenger, a 13-year-old, was also found and arrested.

The driver was arrested for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, and obstructing public officers.

The two passengers were arrested for vehicle trespass and obstructing public officers.

Police said the Elantra had obvious ignition and other damage.

