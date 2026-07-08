3 critically injured in Kent fireworks explosion

KENT, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a fireworks explosion on Sunday.

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews responded to an explosion at a home on 2nd Avenue in Kent around 11:38 a.m. on July 5.

The force of the explosion blew out the home’s front window, Puget Sound Fire said.

According to the fire department, the firework was found by one of the people injured while they were taking a walk in the neighborhood.

Three people were injured in the explosion, and medics worked on them until they were able to be taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear if all three people were walking together or if two were injured inside the home during the explosion.

“Puget Sound Fire would like to remind everyone that if you find unexploded fireworks, leave them where you find them and call 911,” the agency wrote.

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