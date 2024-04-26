3 children hospitalized in Everett for fentanyl in 5 days

EVERETT, Wash. — In less than a week, there have been three fentanyl overdoses involving babies and a toddler in Everett.

Everett Police and firefighters announced that one of the young kids died. They say all three children were exposed to fentanyl that was left unsecured in homes.

On Saturday, April 20, crews discovered an 11-month-old child unresponsive by their parents. Before the arrival of the firefighters, the baby was given Narcan. The child was later taken to the hospital for further treatment. The baby is in stable condition and has been released from the hospital.

On Wednesday, April 24, Everett police responded to two calls. Just after 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a 6-month-old baby who was having trouble breathing. Firefighters found the baby unresponsive and administered Narcan.

Just hours later, crews received a call about a 13-month-old baby who wasn’t breathing. Firefighters arrived at the scene and immediately began lifesaving measures. The child was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, but unfortunately did not survive.

“Very frustrated and disappointment, I feel like children are being not listened to at all. There’s so many laws to protect adults but unfortunately, I feel like there’s not very much when it comes to children,” said Everett resident Esvy Nunez.

Nunez is devastated hearing these recent incidents, after her 18-month-old niece nearly lost her life twice from a fentanyl overdose on Jan. 31.

“My heart just dropped,” Nunez said.

Her toddler niece had to be treated with Narcan twice.

“She coded multiple times, suffered seizures,” Nunez added. “She suffered edema, aspiration pneumonia, was placed on a feeding tube, a ventilator, and a catheter.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration says two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly. But with infants, it can be even less.

In Washington, it’s been an ongoing battle since child exposure to fentanyl is a misdemeanor and not a felony.

“It’s very, very hard and difficult, especially when the parent doesn’t take any accountability or realize that there’s anything wrong with what happened,” Nunez said.

©2024 Cox Media Group