3 children hit by cars Halloween night in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department says three children were hit by cars Halloween night.

The first happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nassau Avenue Northeast and Northshore Parkway Northeast. According to police, the child only had minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. The driver was not arrested, but cooperated with police and was issued a ticket.

The second incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of East 59th and Portland Avenue. An eight-year-old was hit by a car and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. No word on the child’s condition. The driver and several witnesses stayed on scene to talk with police. No arrests have been made and the situation remains under investigation.

The third incident happened almost an hour later at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 96th and “A” Street. A thirteen-year-old was hit by a car and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No word on the child’s current condition. The driver of this incident also stayed to talk with police as well as witnesses. No arrest has been made and the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

